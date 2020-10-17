Everton, Liverpool share spoils in heated Merseyside derby

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Everton and Liverpool shared four goals in a hotly contested Merseyside derby which ended with yet more VAR controversy in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane gave an early read (3′) to the reigning champions but England international Michael Keane equalised for the in-form Toffees after 19 minutes.

Mohammed Salah scored his 100th goal of his Liverpool career on 72 minutes, putting Liverpool on course for a morale boosting win following their debacle against Aston Villa a fortnight ago. However, Everton’s man of the season so far, Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home the equalizer with ten minutes to go.

Drama ensued in the match’s final minutes. Richarlison was sent off for Everton in the dying minutes of the game before Henderson had a goal disallowed by VAR deep into injury time.

Liverpool are also fearing the worst as defender Virgial Van Dijk was forced off after being clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford early in the game.

The disallowed goal ensured a point for Carlo Ancelloti’s side who remain top of the Premiership, three points ahead of Liverpool.

In today’s other matches, Chelsea were held to a 3-3 draw at home by Southampton while Man City beat Arsenal 1-0.

