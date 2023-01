Reading Time: < 1 minute

Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of English Premier League soccer club Everton, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the club in a relegation battle.

Sky Television reported that the board took the decision unanimously.

BREAKING! Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard.



The board took the unanimous decision to relieve him of his duties with the club in the relegation zone. pic.twitter.com/qiNbWFySFx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 23, 2023

Lampard’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, two points adrift of the safety zone.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first