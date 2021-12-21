Everyone should shoulder responsibility, says PM on recent political scandals / Malta News Briefing – 21 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Everyone should shoulder responsibility, says PM

The Prime Minister said “everyone should shoulder their own responsibility” when asked whether retaining the Education Minister was hindering government’s efforts to promote good governance. “Everyone, every MP, particularly those in the executive, have to shoulder their responsibilities, and on that I was clear since my first day as prime minister,” Abela told reporters on Monday, in a comment to questions on whether the beleaguered Education Minister, found guilty of an ethics breach by the Standards Commissioner, should resign. (Maltatoday)

Labour MP resigns

Labour MP Silvio Grixti has resigned from parliament after being interrogated by the Police’s Financial Crimes Investigation Department over an investigation into irregular medical sick notes. He was released on bail. On Facebook, Grixti said that “I do not want to occupy a parliamentary seat at a time when I will not be focused 100% on representing my constituents and patients”. While the PN described the situation as a demonstration of a government in disarray, PN MP Jason Azzopardi appeared to take the MP’s side, saying that because of a single false certificate, for which he received no payment, a magisterial inquiry was opened, an arrest warrant was issued, a search warrant was issued on his office and Grixti himself was arrested for more than 10 hours”. (Newsbook.com.mt)

Majority of recent infections concerned people who travelled – Gauci

The majority of people recently infected with coronavirus had travelled, according to Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci. She also revealed that some 85% of people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 showed no symptoms other than a cough and runny nose. She re-iterated claims by Deputy PM Chris Fearne that the new Omicron variant has still not been found in Malta but the expectation is that it will be identified very soon. She attributed the increase in infections to the fact people had increased in gathering and socialising. The authorities were seeing more infections among households, with the infection spreading before the carriers knew about it, Gauci said. (Times of Malta)

Maltese El Chapo imprisoned

Jordan Azzopardi, 32, from Iklin, was sentenced to seven months in jail after he was found guilty of threatening two people and beating up a man, leaving him naked in the street. The self-styled Maltese El Chapo pleaded guilty only after 33 sittings, with Magistrate Nadine Lia pointeding out that he was never sorry for his behaviour, never apologised to his victims and never compensated the man for the damage he had caused him. (TVM.com.mt)

Covid-19 Update

252 new cases were reported on Monday, health authorities said, with 42 persons now in hospital, five of whom in ITU. With 80 recoveries, the total number of active infections has reached 2190.

