DateTimeRadio StationSubjectListen
May 2021
27-28/05/20210740, 1440103AIListen
27-28/05/2021 0940, 1640 103Company Tax ReformListen
June 2021
03-04/06/20210740, 1440 103Cannabis n/a
03-04/06/2021 0940, 1640 103Developments in BelarusListen
07,14/06/20210730-1830 HourlyBayAIListen
07,14/06/2021 0730-1830 Hourly BayCompany Tax ReformListen
10-11/06/20210740, 1440 103Eurobarometer re CovidListen
10-11/06/2021 0940, 1640 103EU Funds – Rule of LawListen
17-18/06/20210740, 1440 103Enlargement SupportListen
17-18/06/2021 0940, 1640 103EU Recovery PlansListen
24-25/06/20210740, 1440 103Children’s rightsListen
24-25/06/2021 0940, 1640 103MigrationListen
July 2021
01-02/07/20210740, 1440 103Transport AccidentsListen
01-02/07/2021 0940, 1640 103Health UnionListen
05, 12/07/20210730-1830 Hourly BayTransport Accidents Listen
05, 12/07/2021 0730-1830 Hourly BayDigitalizationListen
06, 08/07/2021NET FMAIListen
06, 08/07/2021 NET FM Transport AccidentsListen
08-09/07/2021 0740, 1440 103Transport Accidents Listen
08-09/07/2021 0940, 1640 103Digitalization Listen
13, 15/07/2021NET FMEnlargement supportListen
13, 15/07/2021 NET FMConnecting Europe Facility Listen
15-16/07/20210740, 1440 103NATO RelationsListen
15-16/07/20210940, 1640 103Connecting Europe FacilityListen
20, 22/07/2021NET FMEnvironmental JusticeListen
20, 22/07/2021 NET FMCorporate TaxListen
22, 23/07/20210740, 1440103Environmental Justice Listen
22, 23/07/2021 0940, 1640 103Corporate Tax Listen
27, 29/07/2021NET FMNew EU AML AuthorityListen
27, 29/07/2021 NET FMRule of LawListen
29, 30/07/2021 0740, 1440 103New EU AML Authority Listen
29, 30/07/2021 0940, 1640 103Rule of Law Listen
August 2021
02, 09-08/20210730-1830 Hourly BayData SharingListen
02, 09-08/20210730-1830 Hourly BayConnecting Europe FacilityListen
03,05/08/2021 NET FMFight against cancer
03,05/08/2021 NET FMGender equality
05,08/08/20210740, 1440103Data SharingListen
05,08/08/20210940, 1640103Connecting Europe FacilityListen