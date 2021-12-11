Ewropej: Unnecessary taxes on energy generation must be eliminated, MEP says 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MEP Cyrus Engerer has called for the European Union to work towards joint procurement of gas supplies for all its Member States.

Direct and indirect unnecessary taxes on energy generation must be eliminated and the European Union must work to become self-sustainable in energy production, he added.

He was speaking as Europe was experiencing its biggest hikes in the price of energy production in its history.

Ahead of a European Council summit to discuss the increase in energy prices, BusinessEurope called on European politicians to acknowledge that the current increase in energy prices has serious implications on households and businesses.

“It is essential that national measures do not impact competitiveness or disrupt the Single Market,” BusinessEurope said.

“The ‘toolbox’ of measures that Member States can take in the short-term to tackle energy price spikes fully respecting EU rules, is an important step by the European Commission. Recent developments show how sensitive our economies are to energy prices. This should be thoroughly considered when discussing the Fit for 55 package, in particular long-term price energy signals to incentivise low carbon investment,” it added.

“Against this situation, we need to ensure that vulnerable European citizens are protected,” Engerer noted. “No person in the Union should have to choose between the medicine they need, or heating their home; food for their famility of cooling their home; and in this century no one should have to switch off their electricity or not be able to pay rent,” he added.

“Electricity, water, cooling and heating must be considered as a basic right and the European Union must ascertain that the infrastructure is in place to leave no island or remote region behind,” he said.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

