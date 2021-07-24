Ewropej: We must keep working to ensure the financing of Malta’s transport and energy projects

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Josianne Cutajar, Maltese MEP

Member of the European Parliament Josianne Cutajar, in a plenary meeting in Strasbourg earlier this month, said that geographic seclusion from the European continent makes it important for Malta to secure European funding for its transport and energy projects.

In a debate that ended with a vote on the Connecting Europe Facility 2021-2027 programme, which is a step closer to securing €30 billion for the funds that can be used in digital, transport or energy projects across Europe, the Maltese MEP recalled how projects such as the Marsa Junction would not have been possible had it not been for this programme. She reiterated that it is paramount that this programme continues to ensure such projects, as well as to continue working to cut red tape for these essential projects wherever possible.

In related comments, Cutajar also spoke about the importance of these funds being used to ensure energy security for islands like Malta who are still not connected to the European Gas Network.

“I am sure that these funds will continue improving the quality of life of our citizens every day. By continuing the work to ensure such funding programmes, we can bring Europe closer to our citizens and our families, including those in the European periphery such as Maltese and Gozitans” Dr Cutajar said.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains

