Ex-EU chief Tusk set for return to frontline politics in Poland

Former EU chief Donald Tusk was poised to announce his candidacy to lead Poland’s opposition Civic Platform party on Saturday, signalling a return to the political frontline.

The 64-year-old co-founded Civic Platform (PO) two decades ago and served as prime minister of Poland between 2007 and 2014.

He is currently chairman of the centre-right European People’s Party and a frequent acerbic commentator from the sidelines of Polish politics.

“Donald Tusk will return,” Tomasz Siemoniak, the party’s deputy chairman, said on Friday on the eve of the party congress.

Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, another party MP and the deputy speaker of parliament, said Tusk’s return would “solve many of our problems” and was “the way we are all waiting for”.

A self-avowed football hooligan in his youth, Tusk grew up in the northern port city of Gdansk which was the cradle of the Solidarity movement that dismantled Communist rule.

During his time as president of the European Council from 2014-2019 he handled crises ranging from migration to Greece’s economic plight to tough Brexit negotiations.

There was uncertainty in the run-up to the party congress after Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the runner-up in a presidential election last year, said he wanted to head the party.

According to media reports, Trzaskowski will no longer challenge Tusk for the leadership.

The party has lagged third in the polls behind the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and the opposition Poland 2050 party.

Photo: Former European Council President Donald Tusk. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

