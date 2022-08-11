‘Exceptional risk’ wildfires could sweep across Britain this weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wildfires threaten to sweep across parts of the country this weekend after ministers were told of an “unprecedented” risk to homes and the countryside.

Fire chiefs warned government officials during an emergency meeting on Wednesday that destructive blazes are likely to spread into residential areas in the coming days, fuelled by bone-dry conditions and a strong easterly wind.

The Met Office has raised the Fire Severity Index (FSI), which assesses how easily a blaze could spread, to the highest, “exceptional” level for a stretch of southern England from Nottingham to parts of Sussex and as far West as Abergavenny this Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 36C.

Police are now planning to step up patrols for activity that could spark a blaze in high risk areas as the Government prepares to announce an official drought in the south of the country as soon as Friday.

Firefighters are being diverted to front-line positions and rural volunteer forces are being stepped up. Fire services were responding to 13 blazes across the country on Wednesday, including in Durham, Berkshire and Cornwall.

Dozens of homes were destroyed in wildfires during last month’s record heat, prompting insurance claims worth more than £1.2million to one major home insurer.

People walk through a parched Hyde Park in London, Britain. Britain is likely to suffer drought conditions until October as the dry weather continues. The UK Met Office has announced an amber alert for extremely hot weather. Meanwhile Thames Water which operates London’s water supply has announced a hosepipe ban in order to save water. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

