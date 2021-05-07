Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain will allow international travel to resume from May 17 but is limiting the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays to just 12 countries as it cautiously emerges from lockdown restrictions.

Malta, like most of Europe was placed on the Amber List. Only Portugal, Iceland, Gibraltar and Faroe Islands were on the Green List.

Travellers will be permitted to visit amber list countries, but must be prepared to spend 10 days quarantining at home upon their return to the UK. They must also provide a negative Covid test result before departing for British shores, plus pay to take two PCR tests on arrival: one on day two and one on day eight. Private PCR tests in the UK cost £120 on average, although prices are becoming increasingly competitive, with one firm confirming it would be providing them for just under £50.

Although being on the amber rather than the green list will come as a blow to European destinations reliant on tourism, there is light at the end of the tunnel, according to travel industry insiders. The lists are expected to be reviewed and updated every three weeks.

The Independent UK