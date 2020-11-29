Explosion causes carnage among Afghan security forces

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
A car bombing in the Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday, officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast.
The blast targeted a compound of the public protection force, a wing of the Afghan security forces, local officials said. It damaged civilian residences around the compound, and there could be more casualties from there, they said.
Main Photo: Afghan security officials secure the scene of a suicide truck bomb blast that targeted a Police base on the outskirts of Ghazni, Afghanistan EPA-EFE/SAYED MUSTAFA