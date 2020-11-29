Explosion causes carnage among Afghan security forces

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A car bombing in the Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday, officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast.

The blast targeted a compound of the public protection force, a wing of the Afghan security forces, local officials said. It damaged civilian residences around the compound, and there could be more casualties from there, they said.

Main Photo: Afghan security officials secure the scene of a suicide truck bomb blast that targeted a Police base on the outskirts of Ghazni, Afghanistan EPA-EFE/SAYED MUSTAFA

