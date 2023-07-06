Express Trailers Invests in New Structure for Ħal Far Bonds Section

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Increased activity at Express Trailers’ bond depot in Ħal Far which consists of warehouses and an unloading area where all imports arriving in Malta are sorted for delivery, has led the company to invest and install a brand new structural tent that allows operations to proceed with the least disruption possible.

Besides the sorting of all imports arriving from across Europe and the Far East from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Turkey, now Express Trailers’ bonds at Hal-Far is also handling all ShipLowCost operations which have also seen an increase in customers using this service in the last few years.

“We are in the business of delivering cargo and this also means managing any risks involved at all stages of consignment. As employers, we also seek to offer the best working conditions to our people. This new project, which entailed substantial investment, supports us in both these commitments,” said Frans Vella, Director of Express Trailers.

“When containers carrying our customers’ goods arrive in our bond section in Ħal Far, our job is to segregate the different consignments so that we maximise the efficiency in their distribution,” added Mark Vella, who leads a dedicated and professional team at Express Trailers’ bond in Ħal Far.

“Increased activity required us to invest in this huge structure which effectively extends our workable area so whatever the season, our clients are now assured that their cargo is more protected from the elements. More importantly, this investment allows our employees to not only work more efficiently but also more comfortably and safely,” he added.

Groupage, as the name implies, involves the grouping together of various cargoes for different customers that would be coming from various destinations by trailers and containers which are to be shipped or to arrive in Malta, all batched in one delivery. This allows for better efficiencies and as a result, better prices for importers and exporters.

“Although the bulk of the work normally happens on Mondays, trailers and containers keep flowing in throughout most of the week. This project now allows us to handle all the workload more efficiently and in more sheltered conditions,” concluded Mark Vella.

