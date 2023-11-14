Express Trailers Signs MoU With University of Malta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Company To Contribute Expertise To New MSc Course in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

In what turns out to be an uncanny coincidence, Express Trailers has found a link, albeit remote, between its roots and those of the University of Malta.

Not only because Express Trailers’ founder, Emmanuel Vella hails from Qormi and Qormi was named Ċittà Pinto by Grandmaster Emanuel Pinto who founded Malta’s University in 1593 but also because now, Express Trailers will be lending its expertise in logistics to a new MSc course in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at the University’s Faculty of Economics, Management, and Accountancy.

“Ironically, when the University was founded by Grand Master Pinto, maritime studies and logistics were subjects that were being taught even back then. Therefore, to be chosen to contribute our long years of experience to this new course of studies at the highest level is a source of great pride and prestige for us at Express Trailers,” said Etienne M Attard, CEO of Express Trailers who attended the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.

The new postgraduate course, which is in its final stages before approval, will be offered as of February 2024, with applications to be launched within the next few months.

An innovative element of this taught MSc is that it will assess the skills and knowledge of its students through a portfolio-based dissertation approach, rather than a written thesis, something that will enable pupils to get tactical about and delve deeper into actual industry matters whilst getting practical experience throughout their studies.

The programme, which is seeking endorsement by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport will also see the involvement of two scholars of international repute within the logistics industry namely Prof. Glenn Richey (Auburn University, USA) and Vipul Gupta (LM Thapar School of Management, India), who will also advise on a breadth of topics that will enrich the scope of this course.

“Having Express Trailers associated with the highest educational institution and witnessing the University of Malta recognising the expertise that we can contribute to this new course, is equally prestigious to us. We are delighted to be given this opportunity to shape tomorrow’s experts in Logistics and Supply Chain Movement,” concluded Mr Attard.

