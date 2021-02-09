Extension of Irish COVID-19 jobless scheme likely- minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Weekly payments to Irish employees temporarily out of work will likely be extended until the summer, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said on Monday, as the number on the scheme rose by less than 1% for the second successive week.

Some 481,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week. That number is 200,000 more than in December, when most building sites, shops and hospitality facilities shut.

The unemployment rate, including those temporarily out of work, stands at 25%.

The government hopes to gradually unwind the current lockdown from next month. The housing minister said earlier on Monday that he was confident the construction sector would be allowed to reopen in full on March 5.

via Reuters

