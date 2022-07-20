F1: Hamilton seeks a big result in milestone 300th race

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lewis Hamilton’s dream result in France on Sunday would be to celebrate his 300th Formula One race by ending the longest win drought of his record-breaking career, and it is not an impossible one.

The seven-times world champion was once dominant at Le Castellet’s Circuit Paul Ricard but new rules have left his Mercedes team struggling with a bouncing car behind pace-setters Red Bull and Ferrari.

It has now been 12 races since the Briton last won but he showed at Silverstone this month, when he finished third after leading, that the gap had narrowed.

“I truly believe we can get a race win this year,” said the 37-year-old after the latest race in Austria, where he also finished third.

“Paul Ricard should be OK,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose team have some upgrades for the weekend and look competitive.

“It’s a smooth circuit, a little bit like Silverstone, fast corners, and on paper at least it looks like we can have a good performance there.”

Hamilton is the only driver to have won in every season he has competed, and a 104th career victory would continue that run although he will also have to beat team mate George Russell.

Red Bull and Ferrari, winners of every race this season, will again fancy their chances on a scorching weekend — with forecast temperatures of around 40 Celsius — at a track on a plateau with the Mediterranean in the distance.

via Reuters