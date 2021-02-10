F1 – Lewis Hamilton renews with Mercedes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes. After several weeks of speculation about the seven-time F1 World Champion’s future, the team announced that they have reached an agreement with him with will see the Brit race in 2021.

Hamilton has been driving for Mercedes since 2013 and has achieved plenty of success with them. Many speak of perhaps the best collaboration ever in Formula 1, bigger than Michael Schumacher with Ferrari. In just one of his seasons at Mercedes, he did not become world champion. In 2016 his teammate Nico Rosberg finally beat him. The team have dominated the sport since 2014.

GP BLOG / DPA / BHN

