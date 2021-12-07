FA Cup draws: Man Utd face Villa, Leicester host Watford in third round

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday’s draw.

Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season’s runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur host League One Morecambe.

Third-tier Swindon Town landed the possibility of a giant-killing when they were drawn at home to Manchester City

The third round, to be played from Jan. 7-10, includes teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship.

Replays will return to this season’s competition after being dropped for COVID-19 enforced reasons last term, meaning Shrewsbury Town can dream of bringing Liverpool back to Montgomery Waters Meadow if they can force a draw at Anfield.

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, host Championship (second-tier) side Reading.

The draw

1 Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon

2 Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth

3 Stoke City v Leyton Orient

4 Swansea City v Southampton

5 Chelsea v Chesterfield

6 Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

7 Cardiff City v Preston North End

8 Coventry City v Derby County

9 Burnley v Huddersfield Town

10 West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

11 Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

12 Leicester City v Watford

13 Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

14 Hartlepool United v Blackpool

15 Hull City v Everton

16 Bristol City v Fulham

17 Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

18 Millwall v Crystal Palace

19 Port Vale v Brentford

20 Swindon Town v Manchester City

21 Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

22 Luton Town v Harrogate Town

23 Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

24 Manchester United v Aston Villa

25 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

26 Newcastle United v Cambridge United

27 Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

28 Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

29 West Ham United v Leeds United

30 Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

31 Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

32 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

via Reuters/The FA