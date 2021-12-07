FA Cup draws: Man Utd face Villa, Leicester host Watford in third round

Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday’s draw.
Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season’s runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur host League One Morecambe.
Third-tier Swindon Town landed the possibility of a giant-killing when they were drawn at home to Manchester City
The third round, to be played from Jan. 7-10, includes teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship.
Replays will return to this season’s competition after being dropped for COVID-19 enforced reasons last term, meaning Shrewsbury Town can dream of bringing Liverpool back to Montgomery Waters Meadow if they can force a draw at Anfield.
Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, host Championship (second-tier) side Reading.
The draw
1 Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon
2 Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth
3 Stoke City v Leyton Orient
4 Swansea City v Southampton
5 Chelsea v Chesterfield
6 Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
7 Cardiff City v Preston North End
8 Coventry City v Derby County
9 Burnley v Huddersfield Town
10 West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
12 Leicester City v Watford
13 Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
14 Hartlepool United v Blackpool
15 Hull City v Everton
16 Bristol City v Fulham
17 Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
18 Millwall v Crystal Palace
19 Port Vale v Brentford
20 Swindon Town v Manchester City
21 Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
22 Luton Town v Harrogate Town
23 Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
24 Manchester United v Aston Villa
25 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
26 Newcastle United v Cambridge United
27 Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
28 Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
29 West Ham United v Leeds United
30 Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
31 Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
32 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
via Reuters/The FA