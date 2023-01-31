FA Cup Round 5 Draw: Manchester teams avoid direct clash

The two Manchester teams have avoided each other as the draws for Round 5 of the FA Cup were made on Monday evening.
Manchester City, who knocked out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the fourth round, face a trip to Bristol. Manchester United were handed a home tie against fellow top-flight side West Ham United, who beat Derby County 2-0 on Monday.
Non-league Wrexham could face a dream tie at home to eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round if they can get past Sheffield United in a replay. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with visiting Sheffield United on Sunday. The National League (fifth-tier) leaders were only denied a famous victory over the Championship side by a 95th-minute equaliser, forcing a replay scheduled for next month.
Full draw
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
Ties will take place in the week commencing Feb. 27