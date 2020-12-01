FA Cup Third Round – Draw in full

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The draw for the third round proper of the Emirates FA Cup was made on Monday evening, with clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship all entering the competition.
Among some tasty looking ties, eighth-tier Marine facing Tottenham Hotspur at home and National League North team Chorley also at home and against Derby County.
Elsewhere, there’s a west London derby between QPR and Fulham and Crawley Town will host Leeds United.
This season’s third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 January 2021, with the 32 winning clubs at this stage collecting £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.
All fixtures will be scheduled in the days to come and will be announced after discussions with clubs, broadcasters and local authorities.
The draw
1 Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle 2 Southampton v Shrewsbury Town 3 Chorley v Derby County 4 Marine v Tottenham Hotspur 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace 6 Stockport County v West Ham United 7 Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth 8 Manchester United v Watford 9 Stevenage v Swansea City 10 Everton v Rotherham United 11 Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City 12 Arsenal v Newcastle United 13 Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers 14 Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United 15 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall 16 Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers 17 Stoke City v Leicester City 18 Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End 19 Crawley Town v Leeds United 20 Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons 21 Bristol City v Portsmouth 22 Queens Park Rangers v Fulham 23 Aston Villa v Liverpool 24 Brentford v Middlesbrough 25 Manchester City v Birmingham City 26 Luton Town v Reading 27 Chelsea v Morecambe 28 Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday 29 Norwich City v Coventry City 30 Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion 31 Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion 32 Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town