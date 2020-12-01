Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
FA Cup Third Round – Draw in full

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The draw for the third round proper of the Emirates FA Cup was made on Monday evening, with clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship all entering the competition.

Among some tasty looking ties, eighth-tier Marine facing Tottenham Hotspur at home and National League North team Chorley also at home and against Derby County.

Elsewhere, there’s a west London derby between QPR and Fulham and Crawley Town will host Leeds United.

This season’s third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 January 2021, with the 32 winning clubs at this stage collecting £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.

All fixtures will be scheduled in the days to come and will be announced after discussions with clubs, broadcasters and local authorities.

The draw

1 Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
2 Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
3 Chorley v Derby County
4 Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
6 Stockport County v West Ham United
7 Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth
8 Manchester United v Watford
9 Stevenage v Swansea City
10 Everton v Rotherham United
11 Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
12 Arsenal v Newcastle United
13 Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
14 Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
15 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall
16 Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
17 Stoke City v Leicester City
18 Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
19 Crawley Town v Leeds United
20 Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons
21 Bristol City v Portsmouth
22 Queens Park Rangers v Fulham
23 Aston Villa v Liverpool
24 Brentford v Middlesbrough
25 Manchester City v Birmingham City
26 Luton Town v Reading
27 Chelsea v Morecambe
28 Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
29 Norwich City v Coventry City
30 Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion
31 Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion
32 Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town 

via thefa.com
