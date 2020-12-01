FA Cup Third Round – Draw in full

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The draw for the third round proper of the Emirates FA Cup was made on Monday evening, with clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship all entering the competition.

Among some tasty looking ties, eighth-tier Marine facing Tottenham Hotspur at home and National League North team Chorley also at home and against Derby County.

Elsewhere, there’s a west London derby between QPR and Fulham and Crawley Town will host Leeds United.

This season’s third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 January 2021, with the 32 winning clubs at this stage collecting £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.

All fixtures will be scheduled in the days to come and will be announced after discussions with clubs, broadcasters and local authorities.

The draw

1 Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

2 Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

3 Chorley v Derby County

4 Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

6 Stockport County v West Ham United

7 Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth

8 Manchester United v Watford

9 Stevenage v Swansea City

10 Everton v Rotherham United

11 Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

12 Arsenal v Newcastle United

13 Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

14 Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

15 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall

16 Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

17 Stoke City v Leicester City

18 Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

19 Crawley Town v Leeds United

20 Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons

21 Bristol City v Portsmouth

22 Queens Park Rangers v Fulham

23 Aston Villa v Liverpool

24 Brentford v Middlesbrough

25 Manchester City v Birmingham City

26 Luton Town v Reading

27 Chelsea v Morecambe

28 Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

29 Norwich City v Coventry City

30 Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

31 Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion

32 Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

via thefa.com

