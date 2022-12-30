Face masks, remote working if COVID worsens says Italy’s health ministry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANSA – The health ministry on Friday published a circular recommending face masks and remote working if the COVID-19 situation worsens amid the feared spread of new cases from China and as winter makes circulation conditions easier.

If the situation worsens, the circular said, it recommended the use of masks indoors, working from home and reducing mass gatherings, indoor ventilation and intensification of fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine and an additional dose for certain risk categories.

The circular also provides suggestions to “prepare at regional level a rapid adaptation of actions and services in case of increased demand for assistance”.

It will be “essential”, it said, “to ensure a volume of sequencing sufficient to monitor circulating viruses and the emergence of new variants, and an adequate diagnostic capacity of laboratories.”

