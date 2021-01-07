Facebook and Instagram ban Trump indefinitely

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent (UK) – Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” following the violence in Washington, DC.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said that the president had used the platforms to “incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government”. As such, he would be removed from the site “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete”, Mr Zuckerberg said.

The decision was taken because Facebook believes “the risk of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great”, Mr Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

