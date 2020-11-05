Facebook Says Introducing Disappearing Messages On WhatsApp

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Facebook announced introduced the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp.

When disappearing messages is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private.

In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control.

It clarified that the feature will not affect messages sent or received prior to enabling the setting.

The disappearing messages feature can be enabled by users in individual chats, while only group admins can turn it on or off on groups. If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened, the company said.

Media received will be automatically downloaded to photos. If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent to the chat will disappear, but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is switched on. The message will not disappear in the forwarded chat if it is forwarded to another chat with disappearing messages setting turned off.

