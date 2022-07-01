Facemasks, and working from home for vunerable to remain in private sector in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The mandatory use of COVID facemasks and remote working for the vunerable categories of Italian society are to remain in the private sector according to a draft revision of COVID prevention measures seen by the Italian news agency ANSA.



It added that the draft states that temperatures must also continue to be checked at the entrance to private-sector firms.

There have been 83,274 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 59 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares to 94,165 new cases and 60 more victims Wednesday. Some 296,030 more tests have been done, compared to 357,210 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 26.36% to 28.1%.



Intensive care cases are up 13 to 261 and hospital admissions up 338 to 6,592.The currently positive are 884,789, up 49,576 on Wednesday.The recovered and discharged are 17,469,969, up 34,599 on Wednesday.



The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 18,523,111, and the death toll 168,353.

