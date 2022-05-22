Factbox: A look at Spain’s paid menstrual leave and abortion bill

(Reuters) – Spain is set to become the first European country to introduce paid leave for women who suffer from painful periods under a draft bill by the minority leftist government that will also reinforce abortion rights.
Here are its key points:
ACCESS TO ABORTION
* Easier access to abortion in the public health system.
* The three-day mandatory reflection period for all women who wish to terminate their pregnancy will be removed.
* Women from age 16 will be able to terminate their pregnancy without parental consent.
MENSTRUAL HEALTH
* Women who suffer from especially painful periods will have the right to state-covered paid leave.
* Menstrual products such as tampons and menstrual cups will be distributed for free in schools, prisons, women’s health care facilities and other public institutions.
EDUCATION
* The bill will ensure that concepts such as consent are an integral part of sex education in schools.
* Public sexual and reproductive centres will be created along with a phone line specialised in sexual health and reproductive rights.
CONTRACEPTIVES
* Latest-generation contraceptive pill will be covered by public health insurance.
* The law will promote contraceptive options for men.
VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
* Surrogacy, forced sterilisation of women with disabilities and forced pregnancy and abortion will all be recognised as a form of violence against women.
MATERNITY LEAVE
* The bill includes state-funded pre-maternity leave from week 39.
COST
* The Equality Ministry estimates total annual costs will be around 0.011% of Spain’s 2021 GDP, with the pre-maternity leave accounting for about half of that spending.
Reporting by Christina Thykjaer and Belén Carreño; Editing by Janet Lawrence