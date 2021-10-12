FACTBOX-Macron’s 30 billion euro “France 2030” investment plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment roadmap dubbed “France 2030”, aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation.

Here are some of the key measures he announced:

NUCLEAR AND HYDROGEN

Macron said France would invest 8 billion euros in decarbonising its industry, with a focus on small, modular nuclear reactors and nuclear waste management.

France’s nuclear capabilities are a major asset to producing “green hydrogen”, produced via electrolyis, he added, targeting two “megafactories” to produce green hydrogen by 2030.

TRANSPORT AND MOBILITY

Macron said France would invest 4 billion euros in the transport sector, with the aim of producing 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles and its first low-carbon plane by 2030.

FOOD AND HEALTH

Macron pledged 3 billion euros for healthcare and 1.5 billion for agriculture and food, including a push for made-in-France biomedicine.

TECH AND STARTUPS

Macron pledged 6 billion euros in its tech sector, with plans to develop its capabilities in robotic components, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and cloud technology.

Beyond the public funds, France would invest an additional 3 billion euros worth of equity investments via the Bpifrance public investment bank in “innovative” companies, as France looks to favour small, agile start-ups.

via Reuters