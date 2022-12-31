Factbox: Summary of Trump’s tax returns for 2015 through 2020

A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee on Friday released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2020. Below are highlights from his personal tax returns.
2015
|Wages
|$14,141
|Taxable interest
|$9,393,096
|Dividends
|$1,729,897
|Business income
|-$599,030
|Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.
|-$7,882,011
|Taxable income
|$0
|Net tax
|$641,931 (Congressional tax panel says this could drop to $750, if a claim of previous losses is approved)
2016
|Wages
|$978
|Taxable interest
|$8,994,141
|Dividends
|$337,938
|Business income
|$8,797,393
|Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.
|-$15,939,523
|Taxable income
|$0
|Net tax
|$750
2017
|Wages
|$373,629
|Taxable interest
|$6,758,494
|Dividends
|$21,984
|Business income
|$1,433,030
|Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.
|-$16,746,815
|Taxable income
|$0
|Net tax
|$750
2018
|Wages
|$393,957
|Taxable interest
|$9,435,377
|Dividends
|$60,254
|Business income
|-$430,408
|Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.
|-$11,992,220
|Taxable income
|$22,951,389
|Net tax
|$999,466
2019
|Wages
|$393,928
|Taxable interest
|$11,332,436
|Dividends
|$71,921
|Business income
|-$225,560
|Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.
|-$16,472,951
|Taxable income
|$2,975,173
|Net tax
|$133,445
2020
|Wages
|$393,229
|Taxable interest
|$10,626,179
|Dividends
|$25,347
|Business income
|-$29,686
|Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.
|-$15,676,469
|Taxable income
|$0
|Net tax
|$0