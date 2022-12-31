Factbox: Summary of Trump’s tax returns for 2015 through 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee on Friday released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2020. Below are highlights from his personal tax returns.

2015

Wages $14,141 Taxable interest $9,393,096 Dividends $1,729,897 Business income -$599,030 Rental real estate, partnerships, etc. -$7,882,011 Taxable income $0 Net tax $641,931 (Congressional tax panel says this could drop to $750, if a claim of previous losses is approved)

2016

Wages $978 Taxable interest $8,994,141 Dividends $337,938 Business income $8,797,393 Rental real estate, partnerships, etc. -$15,939,523 Taxable income $0 Net tax $750

2017

Wages $373,629 Taxable interest $6,758,494 Dividends $21,984 Business income $1,433,030 Rental real estate, partnerships, etc. -$16,746,815 Taxable income $0 Net tax $750

2018

Wages $393,957 Taxable interest $9,435,377 Dividends $60,254 Business income -$430,408 Rental real estate, partnerships, etc. -$11,992,220 Taxable income $22,951,389 Net tax $999,466

2019

Wages $393,928 Taxable interest $11,332,436 Dividends $71,921 Business income -$225,560 Rental real estate, partnerships, etc. -$16,472,951 Taxable income $2,975,173 Net tax $133,445

2020

Wages $393,229 Taxable interest $10,626,179 Dividends $25,347 Business income -$29,686 Rental real estate, partnerships, etc. -$15,676,469 Taxable income $0 Net tax $0

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first