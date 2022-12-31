Factbox: Summary of Trump’s tax returns for 2015 through 2020

A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee on Friday released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2020. Below are highlights from his personal tax returns.

2015

Wages$14,141
Taxable interest$9,393,096
Dividends$1,729,897
Business income-$599,030
Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.-$7,882,011
Taxable income$0
Net tax$641,931 (Congressional tax panel says this could drop to $750, if a claim of previous losses is approved)

2016

Wages$978
Taxable interest$8,994,141
Dividends$337,938
Business income$8,797,393
Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.-$15,939,523
Taxable income$0
Net tax$750

2017

Wages$373,629
Taxable interest$6,758,494
Dividends$21,984
Business income$1,433,030
Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.-$16,746,815
Taxable income$0
Net tax$750

2018

Wages$393,957
Taxable interest$9,435,377
Dividends$60,254
Business income-$430,408
Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.-$11,992,220
Taxable income$22,951,389
Net tax$999,466

2019

Wages$393,928
Taxable interest$11,332,436
Dividends$71,921
Business income-$225,560
Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.-$16,472,951
Taxable income$2,975,173
Net tax$133,445

2020

Wages$393,229
Taxable interest$10,626,179
Dividends$25,347
Business income-$29,686
Rental real estate, partnerships, etc.-$15,676,469
Taxable income$0
Net tax$0

