FACTBOX – Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s home and now final resting place

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth will be buried alongside her husband Prince Philip in a small chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in a private ceremony after her state funeral on Monday.

Her parents were also laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel.

Elizabeth’s funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, before the coffin is driven to Windsor Castle, just west of London.

* Windsor Castle is the resting place of more than a dozen English and British kings and queens. Most are buried in St. George’s Chapel, including Henry VIII, who died in 1547, and Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649.

* Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th Century, it is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, according to the Royal Collection Trust website. It has been the home of 40 monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth.

* Work began on St. George’s Chapel in 1475 under Edward IV, and it contains relics including the Cross Gneth – which legend says includes part of the cross Jesus was crucified on – and a sword Edward III purportedly used in battle.

* Queen Elizabeth commissioned the King George VI memorial chapel, named for her father, which is next to the quire of the main chapel, in 1962. It is where he and his wife, the Queen Mother, are interred, along with their younger daughter Princess Margaret.

* The coffin of Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, last year, has been stored in a Royal Vault so that he can be buried alongside the queen.

