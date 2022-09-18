FACTBOX – World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

The following are some of the expected attendees:

ROYAL ATTENDEES

– Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

– King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

– King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

– Juan Carlos, former king of Spain

– King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

– Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

– King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

– King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

– King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

– Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah

– Jordan’s King Abdullah

– Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

– King of Lesotho, Letsie III

– Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

– Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri

– Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang

– Prince of Monaco, Albert II

– Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan

– Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

– Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

– King of Tonga, Tupou VI

NATIONAL LEADERS

AMERICAS

– Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

– Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

– Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

– Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

– Sandra Mason, President of Barbados

– Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

– Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

– Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

– Emmanuel Macron, President of France

– Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

– Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

– Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

– Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

– Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal

– Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

– Katalin Novak, President of Hungary

– Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

– Egils Levits, President of Latvia

– Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

– Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

– Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece

– George Vella, President of Malta

– Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

– Charles Michel, President of the European Council

– Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

– Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

– Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt

– Isaac Herzog, President of Israel

– Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

AFRICA

– Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

– Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria

– Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

– William Ruto, President of Kenya

– Ali Bongo, President of Gabon

ASIA

– Droupadi Murmu, President of India

– Wang Qishan, Vice President of China

– Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

– Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

– Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

– Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

– Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

– Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore

COUNTRIES NOT INVITED

– Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan

(Compiled by Farouq Suleiman Editing by Deepa Babington and Frances Kerry)

