FACTBOX – World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.
The following are some of the expected attendees:
ROYAL ATTENDEES
– Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
– King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
– King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
– Juan Carlos, former king of Spain
– King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
– Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
– King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
– King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
– King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
– Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah
– Jordan’s King Abdullah
– Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah
– King of Lesotho, Letsie III
– Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein
– Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri
– Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang
– Prince of Monaco, Albert II
– Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan
– Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said
– Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
– King of Tonga, Tupou VI
NATIONAL LEADERS
AMERICAS
– Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
– Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
– Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
– Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
– Sandra Mason, President of Barbados
– Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
– Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
– Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines
EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST
– Emmanuel Macron, President of France
– Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
– Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
– Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
– Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
– Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal
– Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
– Katalin Novak, President of Hungary
– Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
– Egils Levits, President of Latvia
– Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
– Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
– Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece
– George Vella, President of Malta
– Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
– Charles Michel, President of the European Council
– Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission
– Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO
– Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt
– Isaac Herzog, President of Israel
– Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
AFRICA
– Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
– Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria
– Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
– William Ruto, President of Kenya
– Ali Bongo, President of Gabon
ASIA
– Droupadi Murmu, President of India
– Wang Qishan, Vice President of China
– Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
– Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
– Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
– Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
– Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President
– Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore
COUNTRIES NOT INVITED
– Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan
