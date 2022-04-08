Failed COVID vaccine mandate means no further easing of curbs in Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) – The failure of a draft bill mandating that the elderly be vaccinated against COVID-19 means there will probably be a new wave of infections in autumn and no leeway for further easing of restrictions, Germany’s health minister said on Friday.

“In any case, a wave is to be expected,” Karl Lauterbach told journalists, a day after the lower house of parliament voted against a law compelling people over 60 to get vaccinated.

Lauterbach said he would continue to fight for mandatory vaccinations but that he was very sceptical that it would happen.