Fans back to Premier League stadia in December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Up to 4,000 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor elite sports events in the lowest-risk tier one areas of England when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted in December, the British government said on Monday.

As part of new COVID-19 restrictions, 2,000 fans or 50% of a stadium’s capacity – whichever is lower – can attend sporting events in tier two areas but none can do so in tier three areas, Britain’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

COVID WINTER PLAN



Larger business events allowed for the first time in Tiers 1 and 2



1000 people or 50% of capacity, whichever is lower – as with other indoor events



A big step forward for the sector.



Thank you for working with us to get to this point. pic.twitter.com/oIct86QlNs — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 23, 2020

English Premier League matches have continued behind closed doors during the second lockdown announced on Nov. 1. Supporters have not been allowed into sporting venues since the first lockdown was announced in March, barring a few exceptions.

“I can confirm the national restrictions will end on Dec. 2 … People can leave their home, subject to the rule of six,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement to the House of Commons.

“In tiers 1 and 2, spectator sports will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing. Later this week, we will announce which areas will fall into which tier – I hope on Thursday – based on analysis of cases in all age groups and the rate of which cases are rising or falling.

via Sky Sports

Like this: Like Loading...