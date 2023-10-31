Far-right German legislator arrested after ‘Sieg Heil’ salutes heard

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A legislator with the far-right Alternative for Germany party was arrested on Monday on charges including displaying forbidden totalitarian symbols, with neighbours of his fraternity complaining of often hearing the Nazi “Sieg Heil” victory salute.

Newly elected Daniel Halemba, 22, was due to take up his seat in the Bavarian regional parliament later on Monday. He is a member of the Teutonia Prague student fraternity, whose premises were raided by police in September.During the raid, officials said, they found forbidden symbols – Germany’s constitution forbids the display of symbols of totalitarian regimes like the swastika – and neighbours complained of hearing “Sieg Heil” (Hail Victory) from inside.A prosecution spokesperson said Halemba would be brought before court later on Monday or Tuesday. Charges include inciting racist abuse.A national conversation that is increasingly dominated by discussion of migration has helped the AfD to a series of strong electoral showings far beyond its old heartlands in the post-industrial East, with voters seemingly unperturbed by its rightward drift.The party, second in polls in several eastern states, achieved record results in the western states of Bavaria and Hesse on Oct. 8.

via Reuters

