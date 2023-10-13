Fatal attack in school in Arras, France

A teacher has died and several people have been injured during a knife attack at a school in France, according to local media, with some reports stating the attacker shouted “Allah Akbar” during the attack .
“A police operation has taken place at the Gambetta secondary school in Arras. The perpetrator is in police custody,” French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Local authorities confirmed the suspect had been arrested.
French media reported that a teacher had died in the incident with several others injured.
Students have also reportedly been locked down in the school.
French police used teargas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinian people in Paris on Thursday night, as President Emmanuel Macron urged the French to remain united amid fears a spillover of the Israel-Hamas conflict in France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities.