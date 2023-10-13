Fatal attack in school in Arras, France

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A teacher has died and several people have been injured during a knife attack at a school in France, according to local media, with some reports stating the attacker shouted “Allah Akbar” during the attack .

“A police operation has taken place at the Gambetta secondary school in Arras. The perpetrator is in police custody,” French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Breaking: Terror in France



Knife attack at Gambetta High School in Arras…one teacher killed, two seriously injured; the terrorist has been arrested



The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announces that the perpetrator has been apprehended.



The "individual" reportedly… pic.twitter.com/Wil1pi93cw — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 13, 2023

Local authorities confirmed the suspect had been arrested.

French media reported that a teacher had died in the incident with several others injured.

Students have also reportedly been locked down in the school.

French police used teargas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinian people in Paris on Thursday night, as President Emmanuel Macron urged the French to remain united amid fears a spillover of the Israel-Hamas conflict in France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group