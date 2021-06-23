FATF votes to grey list Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of a global anti-money laundering watchdog have voted to add Malta to its grey list, according to a report on Times of Malta.

The news broke out shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The Times reports that a high ranking official within government said the country had not garnered the required support from FATF members to avoid the greylisting.

It is understood that the US did not back Malta during Wednesday’s session.

Sources said Malta was one of two countries that the FATF plenary voted to add to the grey list, with the other being Romania. If those votes are confirmed, they will be the first two EU countries to be added to the list.

The FATF which serves as a watchdog against money laundering and terrorist financing, is currently run by the German presidency.

The vote must now be formally approved by the task force’s broader membership but this is considered to be only a rubberstamping process.

MaltaToday / Independent