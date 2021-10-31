‘Father of tiramisu’ Ado Campeol dies aged 93

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Restaurateur Ado Campeol, dubbed “the father of Tiramisu” by Italian media, has died aged 93.

Campeol was the owner of Alle Beccherie, a restaurant in northern Italy where the famous dessert was invented by his wife and a chef.

The dish, featuring coffee-soaked biscuits and mascarpone, was added to their menu in 1972 but never patented by the family.

It has since become a staple of Italian cuisine, adapted by chefs worldwide.

There have been long-running disputes about the origin of tiramisu, including claims that it was served as an aphrodisiac at a brothel in the north Italian city of Trevisio.

However it is widely accepted the recipe was developed in Campeol’s restaurant in the city.

File photo by Pexels

