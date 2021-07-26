Fauci says US heading in wrong direction as cases rise

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The US is heading “in the wrong direction” on the coronavirus pandemic as infections surge among the unvaccinated, a top health expert has warned.

Dr Anthony Fauci said the Delta variant of Covid-19 was driving the spike in areas with low vaccination rates.

He said health officials were considering revising mask guidance for vaccinated Americans to curb cases.

Offering booster jabs to vulnerable people was also under review, he said.

The coronavirus situation in the US is becoming “a pandemic among the unvaccinated”, Dr Fauci, the chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, told broadcaster CNN on Sunday.

In his interview with CNN, Dr Fauci said local leaders in areas with low vaccination rates needed to do more to encourage people to get jabbed.

He said he was “very heartened to hear” the Republican governors of Arkansas and Florida promoting vaccinations in their states. Both leaders have been critical of Dr Fauci’s advice in the past.

Photo: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

Read more via BBC/ CNN