Fearne praises golden passports scheme as Metsola calls for end of such programmes / Malta News Briefing – Friday 25 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN commits to four-day week trials

The PN promised to give businesses incentives to participate in a national four-day week trial. The proposal was included in the party’s electoral manifesto, anf forms part a new ‘social pact’ that also includes the introduction of a living wage. Other economic proposals included a decrease in VAT for restaurants and bars to 7% and a 50% tax credit for hotels to carry out refurbishment works and improvements to their facilities. The electoral manifesto was approved on Thursday evening by the party’s general council.

Fearne praises golden passports scheme

Health Minister and Labour Party deputy leader Chris Fearne praised the golden passports scheme for offering a large source of revenue that government can tap into for community projects. During a political activity in Birżebbuġa on Thursday, Fearne specifically referred to a newly refurbished healthcare centre in Gżira, which he inaugurated earlier in the day.”The funds for this health centre, that will be welcoming patients as from tomorrow, came from the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF) and in turn from the revenue of the IIP,” he said. Coincidentally, EP President Roberta Metsola urged European leaders on Thursday to stop the sale of golden passports when she attended an EU emergency summit on the Ukraine crisis, her first since her election as European Parliament president.

Covid-19 Update: Another 95 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with 106 recoveries. 44 people are in hospital, 3 of whom are in the ITU.