Fearne urges booster shot take-up as Europe Covid-19 cases pick up / Malta News Briefing – Friday 22 October 2021

Morning Briefing

Fearne urges booster shot take-up as Europe cases pick up

Health Minister Chris Fearne urged people to accept the Covid booster, as cases around Europe were increasing over the past days. he noted that despite Malta having so fair avoided a spike in cases, Europe was the only region experiencing increases. “The onset of cold weather and, quite frankly, COVID fatigue are certainly contributing to the rising numbers. The positivity rate in Malta remains relatively low at around one per cent,” he said in comments to The Times of Malta. 17 new COVID cases were reported by health authorities who on Thursday said a further 14 people recovered. 17 people are hospitalised, 4 of whom are in the ITU.

Youths want to move abroad

A new survey has found that some 60% of millenials and generation-Z youths would rather move abroad to elsewhere in Europe than stay in Malta. The 4th EY Generate Youth Survey 2021 found that only 28% of Gen-Z youths and 26% of millenials want to stay in Malta, with 60% of the former and 59% of the latter stating that they preferred to move elsewhere in Europe.

Such result shows an increase of 12% in millenials and 3% in Gen-Z. Smaller percentages said they would rather move to North America, Asia or Australia over staying in Malta as well. “While spending some time away from our shores is certainly beneficial as it opens young people up to different cultures, experiences, and ways of living, it should be noted as a cause for concern,” the survey’s authors wrote in their introduction. Overdevelopment was placed as Malta’s biggest challenge (68%), followed by the environment (55%), traffic (26%), the country’s international image (24%) and the economy (21%).

FATF sees good progress by Malta in implementing its action plan

Malta has made “good progress” in implementing an action plan to seek removal from the FATF grey-listing though more work is required to reach such objective. FATF president Marcus Pleyer said in a press briefing today that since Malta’s grey-listing in June, more intelligence had been disseminated to police about potential tax crimes, leading to more tax investigations.

Pleyer highlighted the fact that significant fines had also been issued for the filing of incorrect company ownership details with the Malta business registry. He cautioned that more work remains, as none of the points on Malta’s action plan had been largely addressed in the short time since the country’s grey listing. (Times of Malta)

Malta debt levels increase further

At the end of June, General Government debt has exceeded the €8 billion mark (€8,025.8 million), or 59.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This reflects an increase of €1,368.1 million over the corresponding quarter in 2020, largely reflected in Central Government Debt, which amounted to €8,022.9 million. According to financial estimates provided with Budget 2022, government is expecting to close off 2021 with a public deficit of €1.545 Billion, equivalent to 11% of GDP and with a public debt €8.56 Billion, which is equivalent to 61.32% of GDP. In 2022 Government is forecasting a public deficit of €850 million which would be equivalent to 5.6% of GDP, with the public debt increasing to of €9.37 billion by end 2022 – that’s 61.8% of GDP.

