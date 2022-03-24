Fears increase of Ukraine chemical attack after reports of use of Russian phosphorus bombs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russia has been accused of using phosphorus bombs in its invasion of Ukraine – as US president Joe Biden warned of the risk of a chemical weapons attack.

White phosphorus munitions were deployed in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Monday, according to the deputy head of Kyiv’s police.

New evidence of phosphorus bombs in use by the enemy against civilians in Kyiv. Due to its incendiary nature, leading to increased suffering due to burns, the weapon is prohibited in warfare against objects located in populated areas. New evidence of #RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/nv7IM4k6Ys — Oleksiy Biloshytskiy (@Biloshytsky) March 23, 2022

Oleksiy Biloshytskiy shared a video of material burning fiercely on the ground as it was touched with a spade. The footage has not been independently verified.

“Another use of phosphorus ammunitions in Kramatorsk,” he said.

There are rising fears that Vladimir Putin is considering turning to chemical warfare as Russia’s month-long invasion becomes bogged down by logistical problems and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Russia has already been accused of using devastating cluster bombs, and the UK said the Kremlin had confirmed it had used thermobaric weapons – which can rupture lungs and internal organs.

White phosphorus, which ignites on contact with air, is often used to mark enemy targets and produce a smokescreen to hide troop movements. It can also be used to start fires, and can burn through bone when it comes into contact with flesh. It can kill, maim and poison victims.

The use of phosphorus is banned in heavily populated civilian areas under international law – but it is not considered a chemical weapon under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Russia has been accused of using white phosphorus munitions before.

Phosphorus bombs were dropped in attacks on the cities of Lutsk in the west and Popasna in the east earlier this month, according to Ukrainian officials.

Photo – People walk past a severely damaged school after the Russian shelling, in Zhytomyr city, north-west Ukraine.PA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Read more via The Indepdendent/The Times