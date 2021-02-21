Fears of third wave as schools prepare to reopen in Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Shortly before schools will reopen in ten of Germany’s federal states on Monday, there are increasing indications that a third coronavirus wave could be imminent in the country.

Despite the strict lockdown, the number of new infections every day has hardly or not decreased at all recently. Experts attribute this to the spread of much more contagious virus variants.

This development has fuelled a debate about teachers and educators being prioritised for vaccinations.

The German Press Agency reports that daycare and primary school employees are in group three and would therefore probably not be getting jabs until the summer.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of government of the federal states had asked the Ministry of Health at their latest meeting to check whether these employees could be brought forward on the priority list.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,676 to 2,386,559, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 145 to 67,841, the tally showed.

Main Photo: A doctor at a rapid coronavirus test center in the Johannes church in Stuttgart, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

