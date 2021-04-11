Fears that Italian Mafia infiltrated country’s vaccination programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Politico – The Italian mafia is diverting vaccines away from those who need them the most, lawmakers fear.

The parliament’s anti-mafia commission is investigating whether crime syndicates are redirecting vaccines to their friends at the expense of the elderly and vulnerable, particularly in the south where they often exert control over health authorities.

The continuing increase in COVID-19 deaths in Italy, as the rate has slowed dramatically in neighboring countries, has led some, including Prime Minister Mario Draghi, to blame younger people for jumping the queue to get vaccinated.

