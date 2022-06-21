Femicide bill approved unanimously / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 21 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Femicide bill approved

A Bill that adds femicide as an aggravating offence to the Criminal Code has cleared all stages of parliament after unanimous approval at Third Reading stage. Parliament approved the Bill on Monday afternoon, which now requires President George Vella’s signature to become law. For a homicide to be considered a femicide in court, the victim must be a woman and must have been killed because she was a woman. This will include domestic violence, honour killings, misogynistic intentions, religious practices such as genital mutilation and sexual abuse.(Maltatoday)

Almost 1,000 Ukrainians granted protection in Malta

Some 992 Ukrainians have been granted temporary protection in Malta, with the vast majority being women, the National Statistics Office said on Monday. Figures released by NSO show that between March and May a total of 1,002 people have been given temporary protection, with 99% of these being Ukrainians, and 76% women. (Newsbook)

€2.4m unaccounted for in Ryan Schembri’s books, court hears

Some €2.4 million remained “unaccounted for” in the books of a company formerly co-owned by More Supermarkets boss Ryan Schembri, who had taken loans from various creditors, including murdered hotel tycoon Hugo Chetcuti a court heard on Monday. Details of Schembri’s business dealings emerged when a former associate testified in the proceedings against the owner of the now-defunct supermarket chain, who denies fraud and money laundering estimated to run into tens of millions of euros. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 233 cases on Monday, while 72 people recovered. Active cases have increased to 2,881. On Twitter, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the omicron variant driven rise in community-covid transmission underlines the importance of maintaining high levels of immunity. He revealed that next week the Health Department will be sending out new immunization dates to 65+ residents who missed their first appointment for the second booster dose.