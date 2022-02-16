Femicide bill moves one step closer to approval / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 16 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Femicide bill moves one step closer to approval

Parliament has moved a step closer in approving new legislation, through bipartisan support, which will introduce the concept of femicide to the Criminal Code. Equality Minister Owen Bonnici sad that “we need to give our full support to every victim of violence, regardless of their gender or sex”. Nationalist MP Maria Deguara emphasised that this law alone will not prevent men from committing or attempting to commit femicide. Instead, she stated that government and society must work together and strengthen three key areas: education, security, and mental health. Labour MP Jonathan Attard concluded the debate adding that the Bill is a sign of hope for women suffering from domestic abuse. “This government is sending a sign of optimism to those women who have since suffered in silence. It is sending a sign of courage and, above everything, a sign of concrete help.” (Maltatoday)

Malta Marathon cancelled on route disagreement

Malta’s traditional marathon was cancelled after organisers failed to get the authorities’ green-light over the proposed route. “Whilst we fully respect Transport Malta’s authority, we cannot adopt a route that has been declared as unacceptable by Mater Dei’s Emergency Department, the Malta Red Cross and the Malta Traffic Police due to safety concerns,” the event organisers said. The Opposition joined hundreds of athletes and enthusiasts in expressing disappointment, insisting on an immediate solution for the event, which attracted thousands of people. “The decision, it said, reflected how much Prime Minister Robert Abela was cut off from what the people wanted”, the PN said. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update: One person died while infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while healthcare workers detected 122 new cases. There were 184 new recoveries. Three patients are in the ITU.