Femicide to be included in Maltese criminal code / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 2 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Femicide to be included in Maltese criminal code

PM Robert Abela has announced that femicide is to be introduced as a concept in the criminal code, with Cabinet agreeing to the change as part of amendments to “strengthen our fight against gender-based violence”. The decision was taken four weeks after the brutal murder of Paulina Dembska, a Polish student who was raped and killed in a Sliema garden.While certain crimes already carry a harsher punishment under Maltese law if they are deemed gender-based, this does not apply to murder. (Times of Malta)

Green NGOs want pipeline funding to be refused

Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth want EU funding to be limited to renewable energy projects and therefore exclude the gas pipeline proposal. The project that was included with Malta arguing that the use of gas was as a “transitional” fuel to hydrogen. The EP Industry Committee will be debating the issue later today, with a vote expected next week. The NGOs want funding to be limited to projects that are in line with EU legal commitments under the Paris Agreement and European Green Deal, namely “electricity projects which can deliver renewable and clean energy”. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 update: There were 249 new cases of Covid-19 and 266 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 2954 and there are 102 patients being treated at Mater Dei hospital. Five of these cases are in the ITU. During the last 24 hours, a woman aged 57 years died.