Fernandes free-kick earns Man United 3-2 FA Cup win over Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes’ superb 78th-minute free-kick knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup fourth round as Manchester United won Sunday’s thriller 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah’s chipped finish gave Liverpool a short-lived lead after 18 minutes until Mason Greenwood levelled for United eight minutes later in an even first half, dpa reported.

Marcus Rashford stunned Liverpool early in the second half and Salah scored again to restore equal terms until Fernandes fired a direct free-kick into the bottom right corner to complete the victory.

“When you go a goal down, the reaction of everyone was really good,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who famously scored the winner in a 1999 2-1 FA Cup victory between the English giants.

“Great goal, good free-kick. (Fernandes) stayed about 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free-kicks so I was pretty confident he could score one if he got the chance.”

Manchester United will host West Ham United in their fifth-round tie in early February.

Photo – Bruno Fernandes (L) of Manchester United converts a free kick to score the 3-2 lead during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, Britain, 24 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Phil Noble / POOLs.

