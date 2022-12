Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 13 (Reuters) – Ferrari said on Tuesday they had appointed Frenchman Frederic Vasseur as Formula One team principal and general manager, replacing Mattia Binotto.

Vasseur’s departure from Swiss-based Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, had been announced earlier. Ferrari said he would join them on Jan. 9.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

