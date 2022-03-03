Ferrari doesn’t see impact on its supply chain form Ukraine crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Mar 3 (Reuters) – Ferrari does not see any impact on its supply chain as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a spokesman for the Italian luxury carmaker told Reuters on Thursday.

“We do not have direct suppliers in Russia and at the moment we do not anticipate impacts on our supply chain,” the spokesman said.

He added Russia was a “very small market” for the company.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely… we will always ensure we comply with all rules, regulations and sanctions,” the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)