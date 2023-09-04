Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz robbed in Milan hours after Monza GP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had his watch was stolen during a robbery hours after the Monza Grand Prix.

Sainz was still in his Ferrari kit when he was targeted at around 8:30pm near the Armani hotel.

Aquí algunas imágenes del incidente, captadas por @Adnkronos. pic.twitter.com/KPdod1RGui — Víctor Abad (@victorabadf1) September 3, 2023

It happened after Sainz left the Armani Hotel in Milan. He was approached by three men who took off the Richard Mille watch from his hands. But the Spaniard did not give up as he chased them along with few passer by around him to catch hold of the thieves.

They were caught by at Montenapoleone with the police arriving at the scene and taking them away.

It has been reported that Sainz was okay following the altercation.

