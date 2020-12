Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) – Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler will invest 755 million zlotys (166.59 million euros) in its plant in Tychy in Poland, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said on Tuesday.

“Modern, hybrid and electric cars of the Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands will start to leave the factory in Tychy in 2022,” Gowin wrote on Twitter.

