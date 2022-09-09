FIAU slaps fine on Novum Bank / Malta News Briefing – Friday 9 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

FIAU slaps fine on Novum Bank

A Malta-based bank owned by a Dutch billionaire has been fined by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) for shortcomings in its efforts to detect potential money laundering. Novum Bank, owned by Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn, was hit with an €89,000 fine and ordered to tighten up its checks on clients. (Times of Malta)

First part of 2021-2027 EU funding packaged approved

Malta will start using the package of European funds which are earmarked for projects and initiatives for the next 7 years, which in total amount to €2.25 billion. The European Commission has approved the first program of funds that will help Malta address the challenge of immigration and asylum, among others. (TVM)

Jason Micallef says people of dubious character undermining him within PL

The Executive Chairman of the Labour Party’s media wing ONE Productions Jason Micallef has shared his discontent about apparent undermining efforts against him being undertaken by people of dubious character within the PL. In a cryptic post on Facebook, Micallef said that party officials need to follow a certain standard – a standard which he says some people have not followed. “I have followed this standard, stuck to it, and proudly boast about it everywhere. Not everyone can do that,” Micallef said. (The Malta Independent)