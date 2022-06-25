FIFA approves increase of World Cup squads to 26 players

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Football governing body FIFA has approved the increase of the World Cup squads to a maximum of 26 players, the federation said on Thursday.

National teams are to take at least 23 players to the next tournament in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, while the maximum number of players on the release list has been increased from 35 to 55.

In addition, FIFA said that the last matchday at club level for players nominated in the final squads for the World Cup will be on November 13.

According to FIFA, the change was made due to the “need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing” of the Qatar World Cup and the “broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments.”

FIFA also said that the 2023 presidential election will take place at the 73rd FIFA Congress to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 16, 2023.

dpa