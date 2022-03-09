FIFA decides: Ukraine’s World Cup play-off delayed, Poland progress

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine will visit Scotland in their World Cup play-off semi-final in June rather than this month following the invasion by Russia, global football governing body FIFA said Tuesday.

It was also confirmed that Poland will receive a bye to the final of their path following the suspension of Russia and will meet the winner of Sweden v Czech Republic.

Russia said earlier Tuesday they would contest their suspensions by FIFA and European ruling body UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ukraine were originally scheduled to visit Glasgow on March 24 but asked for a postponement and this tie will now take place in the early June window which was previously to host Nations League fixtures.

“Following consultation with UEFA and the four participating member associations in Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, it was unanimously agreed in the spirit of solidarity to accept this request,” said FIFA.

Wales v Austria, the other semi-final in Ukraine’s path, will take place as planned with the final shortly after the other semi in June. FIFA said dates have still to be finalized.

dpa